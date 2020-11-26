Trump Kicks Off His Thanksgiving By Railing Against ‘100% RIGGED ELECTION’: There is ‘NO WAY’ Biden Got 80 Million Votes!

President Donald Trump is kicking off his Thanksgiving by railing against the 2020 election — which he baselessly claims to have been “100% RIGGED.”

In a Thursday morning Tweet, the president falsely stated that the popular vote total in excess of 80 million for President-elect Joe Biden could not possibly be accurate.

“Just saw the vote tabulations,” Trump wrote. “There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION.”

The tweet, like many of his post-election dispatches, was flagged by Twitter for containing misinformation.

The president’s Thanksgiving Twitter rant comes one day after he made a surprise phone cameo at a forum held by Pennsylvania Republicans in which he made a direct call to subvert the will of the voters.

“This election has to be turned around!” Trump said.

