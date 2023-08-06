Trump Loses it on ‘Wicked Witch’ Nancy Pelosi in Utterly Bizzare Social Post: ‘A Sick & Demented Psycho Who Will Someday Live In HELL!’

Donald Trump lashed out at Nancy Pelosi by dredging up the attack on her husband while proclaiming that the former House speaker will go to Hell.

Following Trump’s indictment over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the former president has railed against Jack Smith, his political opponents, and is now dealing with a protective order because of the threatening undertones of his social media posts. During his Sunday morning Truth Social rampage, Trump went off on Pelosi for saying he looked like a “scared puppy” when he flew to D.C. last week to face his arraignment.

“I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious,” Trump seethed. “I wasn’t ‘scared.’ Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husband’s journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”

In the days after Paul Pelosi was attacked by a hammer-wielding home invader, Trump drew outrage because of his refusal to condemn it as a known avid follower of the news. Trump finally got around to calling the Pelosi attack a “terrible thing,” yet he was among those who pushed right-wing conspiracy theories about it.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com