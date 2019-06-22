President Donald Trump took some questions from reporters today before departing for Camp David, particularly on his decision not to bomb Iran.

Trump said of the response, “Everybody was saying I’m a warmonger, and now they say I’m a dove. And I think I’m neither, if you want to know the truth. I’m a man with common sense, and that’s what we need in this country is common sense.”

He reiterated he didn’t like the idea” of 150 people being killed if he went forward with it.

There’s been some question about Trump’s explanation for his decision. On Fox News yesterday, “I talked to a former top national security official in an earlier Republican administration who says this just doesn’t add up. The president would have been fully briefed by the generals as to, if you hit target A, here are the dangers, or here is the possible collateral damage.”

At one point today a reporter asked Trump about the criticism his national security advisor John Bolton has received. Just last night Fox News’ Tucker Carlson––who, per reports, spoke with Trump ahead of his Thursday night decision to call off the strike––was bashing Bolton as a “bureaucratic tapeworm.”

Trump said he has confidence in Bolton, who he acknowledged is a “hawk,” and added that he disagreed with him on Iraq before saying, “John Bolton is doing a very good job, but generally takes a tough posture. I have here people who don’t have that posture. But the only one that matters is me, because I’ll listen to everybody.”

