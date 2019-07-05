Trump on Ivanka at the G-20: ‘Foreign Leaders Loved Her’

“Foreign leaders loved her”: Pres. Trump praises Ivanka’s performance at G20 https://t.co/ZTI1pLKOE9 pic.twitter.com/CDpnVnfjJ6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 5, 2019

President Donald Trump defended his daughter Ivanka Trump‘s role at the G-20 to reporters Friday. “Ivanka was amazing at the G-20,” he said. “Foreign leaders loved her, they think she’s great.”

He said that his daughter and her husband had sacrificed a lot to play a major role in his administation, citing her work in business . “Ivanka has worked on almost 10 million jobs, training, going to companies and getting them to hire people,” he said. “The people, the foreign leaders, really like her a lot.”

Last week, a video of Ivanka appearing to insert herself into a conversation with Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May, Justin Trudeau, and head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde took Twitter by storm.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked why the administration couldn’t have sent a “qualified diplomat.”

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

Rep. Jackie Speier asked Republicans how they would have reacted if President Barack Obama had sent his experience-less daughters to an economic summit of world leaders.

What would the Republicans be saying if Malia was hobnobbing with the G-20? Ivanka is a VOLUNTEER in the White House. What gives her ANY credentials to be there? https://t.co/xy6GE6IUC2 — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) July 2, 2019

In the Japan summit, Ivanka was also in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe. She was at the Demilitarized Zone when her father had a spur-of-the-moment meet-up with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

