Trump Once Again Ups Projected Death Toll, Now Predicts 100,000-110,000

President Donald Trump has again revised the projected coronavirus death toll upwards, now saying that 110,000 people or more people could be lost due to the pandemic.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Friday morning, the president forecasted that the death toll, which now stands slightly in excess of 75,000 according to Johns Hopkins, would grow by another 25,000-35,000.

“We’ll be at 100,000, 110. The lower level of what was projected if we did the shutdown,” Trump said, referencing a March 31 forecast which predicted 100,000-240,000 deaths.

However, on April 10, Trump said that the number would come in “substantially under” 100,000. On April 20, the president projected 50,000-60,000. On April 29, he put the figure at 60,000-70,000. And this past Monday, Trump estimated a range of 75,000-100,000.

“You’re talking about, I’d say, two Yankee Stadiums of people,” Trump said of the new projection. “It’s unacceptable. It’s unacceptable.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

