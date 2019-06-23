President Donald Trump had rare praise for Hillary Clinton, his 2016 presidential opponent, in an interview with Chuck Todd that aired on NBC News Sunday.

“I went to Michigan. She didn’t go to Michigan enough. I won Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. I won places that she didn’t do a good job. What can I tell you? No, maybe I did a great job. You know, I never get credit for that. They always say she was a lousy candidate,” Trump said in the interview.

“I actually think that Hillary Clinton was a great candidate. She was very smart. She was very tough. She was ruthless and vicious.”

Trump launched his 2020 campaign with a rally in Florida last week, where he spent much of his speech reliving the 2016 election and attacking Clinton.

“You’d rather run against her again, wouldn’t you?” Todd asked. “You only talked about her in your announcement speech.”

“No, no,” Trump said.

“You spent a lot of time talking about her,” Todd pressed.

“No. I would actually rather run against Biden,” Trump said.

He explained: “Sleepy Joe. He’s sleepy. She was not sleepy. Let me just tell you something, the Electoral College is tougher for a Republican to win than the popular vote. At least me. I feel that I go to three places. I went to 19 or 21 states. I went to Maine four times because I wanted to get one. And I did get it. And that’s the beauty of the electoral college.”

Later in the interview, Trump called into question the popular vote count in 2016, which saw him lose to Clinton by some three million votes.

“You didn’t like the fact that you lost the popular vote. That bothered you, didn’t it?” Todd asked Trump.

“Well, I think it was a — I mean, I’ll say something that, again, is controversial. There were a lot of votes cast that I don’t believe,” Trump said.

Watch above, via NBC News.

