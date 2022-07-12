Trump Rages at NY Times After Poll Shows He Now Holds Less Than Half GOP Support: ‘THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!’

Like everyone’s favorite Borscht Belt comedian, former President Donald Trump returned to one of his old chestnuts Tuesday morning, releasing a ragetastic statement that went full ALL CAPS in disgust with the New York Times.

By pure coincidence, the New York Times published a new poll earlier in the day on Tuesday morning which revealed that just over half of polled Republicans no longer support Trump as leader of their party and would prefer someone else to lead the GOP in advance of the 2024 general election.

The article, written by Michael Bender, features a headline that reads “Half of G.O.P. Voters Ready to Leave Trump Behind, Poll Finds.” The dek offers more context, adding “Far from consolidating his support, the former president appears weakened in his party, especially with younger and college-educated Republicans. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is the most popular alternative.”

Read the full statement below:

The failing New York Times is down 40% year-to-date because they are Fake News. Their reporters are dishonest, and their front page has become a work of total fiction, not news. They hate our Country, and they hate reporting the truth, which is why America is not respected and our Nation has never been weaker. Instead, they obsess over January 6, just like they did over Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the Mueller Witch Hunt, and Russia, Russia, Russia. The New York Times will continue to decline because people no longer believe their reporting is even close to being true. Fake polls, phony stories, and made up quotes—they are a disgrace to journalism and have set it back many many years. THE NEW YORK TIMES IS TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!

Oh, he mad.

Trump has long gone after the New York Times when he is unhappy with their reporting but has occasionally cited their award-winning reporting when it suits him.

