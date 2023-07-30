Trump Denies Deleting Mar-a-Lago Security Tapes In Unhinged All-Caps Rant at ‘DERANGED’ Jack Smith

Former President Donald Trump got on Truth Social once again to furiously squawk over the new charges he faces over his mishandling of classified documents.

Trump went all caps again as he railed over supposed “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” while denying the fresh allegations against him.

“MAR-A-LAGO SECURITY TAPES WERE NOT DELETED. THEY WERE VOLUNTARILY HANDED OVER TO THE THUGS, HEADED UP BY DERANGED JACK SMITH,” Trump fumed. “WE DID NOT EVEN GO TO COURT TO STOP THEM FROM GETTING THESE TAPES. I NEVER TOLD ANYBODY TO DELETE THEM. PROSECUTORIAL FICTION & MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

The former president kept this going in another post where he complained about his documents scandal while lumping it in with the investigations he has faced in the past.

Same as the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. They knowingly accuse you of a fake crime, a crime that they actually make up, you fight these false charges hard, and they try and get you on “obstruction.” We are dealing with sick and evil people!

On Thursday, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed three additional charges against Trump — one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information, and two new obstruction counts alleging that Trump and his co-defendants — Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira — attempted to delete Mar-a-Lago’s surveillance video footage. As Trump stands accused of attempting to destroy evidence of his actions, the ex-president has gone on a war path blasting Smith, President Joe Biden, his political foes, and everyone in between.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com