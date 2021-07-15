Former President Donald Trump regrets that he didn’t lower the White House’s American flag in honor of deceased Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, according to a new report.

Babbitt was shot dead on January 6th after she and other Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, and she was trying to break into the House Chamber where lawmakers were sheltering in place. The Daily Beast reports that Trump complained that he should’ve lowered the flag to half-staff in Babbitt’s honor.

“As recently as in the past two weeks, Trump had mentioned that one reason Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, deserved such an honor was because of her nearly decade-and-a-half service in the military,” the Beast reported, quoting a source.

The report notes that in the days following the riot, Trump did order the flag to be lowered at the White House and other federal buildings. This was while he was under massive political pressure to honor the Capitol police officers who died in the riot’s aftermath.

Ever since Babbitt’s death, conservatives have attempted to depict her as a political martyr while demanding the name of the Capitol officer who fatally shot her. As Trump complains about the legal consequences his supporters face in connection with the riot, he has also praised Babbitt, demanded to know who killed her, and insinuated without evidence that someone close to a high-ranking Democrat is responsible for her death.

