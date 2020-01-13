comScore

‘Congratulations to Those Men’: All-Male Best Director Category Draws Serious Shade From Oscar Noms Host Issa Rae

By Joe DePaoloJan 13th, 2020, 9:12 am

The announcement of five men and zero women in the Best Director category during the 2020 Oscar nominations drew some serious shade from the broadcast’s host.

Actress Issa Rae, during the announcement Monday morning in Los Angeles, read off the names of five men in the Best Director category — Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite.

Among others, Greta Gerwig was widely thought to be a major contender in the Best Director category for Little Women. But she, and other female directors, were snubbed.

Immediately after sharing that news, Rae deadpanned, “Congratulations to those men.”

Rae’s remark elicited laughs among those in the theater where the nominations were announced. It also did not go unnoticed on movie twitter — which celebrated Rae for her callout:

