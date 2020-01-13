‘Congratulations to Those Men’: All-Male Best Director Category Draws Serious Shade From Oscar Noms Host Issa Rae

The announcement of five men and zero women in the Best Director category during the 2020 Oscar nominations drew some serious shade from the broadcast’s host.

Actress Issa Rae, during the announcement Monday morning in Los Angeles, read off the names of five men in the Best Director category — Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite.

Among others, Greta Gerwig was widely thought to be a major contender in the Best Director category for Little Women. But she, and other female directors, were snubbed.

Immediately after sharing that news, Rae deadpanned, “Congratulations to those men.”

Rae’s remark elicited laughs among those in the theater where the nominations were announced. It also did not go unnoticed on movie twitter — which celebrated Rae for her callout:

Issa Rae’s “congratulations to those men” has strong Keke Palmer vibes and I’m here for it — David (@randomfurlong) January 13, 2020

“Congratulations to those men.” Issa Rae, a hero. — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 13, 2020

“Congratulations to those men” is iconic put it on a t-shirt @SuperYakiStuff. Issa Rae for President. — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) January 13, 2020

And @IssaRae comment ‘congratulations to all those men’ was gold #OscarNoms — Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) January 13, 2020

“Congratulations to those men” – Issa Rae telling it like it is on the #OscarNoms — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) January 13, 2020

OMG. Issa with the shade! I live. #OscarNoms — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) January 13, 2020

“Congratulations to those men.” – Issa Rae introducing the Best Director category is a MOOD. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ihxnw0E6VJ — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 13, 2020

props to @IssaRae for the pointed “well done to all those men” immediately after the best director noms — Alice Vincent (@alice_emily) January 13, 2020

So @IssaRae saying “congratulations to these men” after announcing the nominations for Best Director Oscar is the most iconic moment of 2020 so far 🥇 #OscarNoms — Scarlett Curtis (@scarcurtis) January 13, 2020

