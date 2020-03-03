President Donald Trump has mocked “Mini Mike” Bloomberg pretty much every primary election night in the past few weeks, and now that Bloomberg is on the ballot and racking up losses, Trump again mocked his campaign woes.

Bloomberg was more optimistic early in the night, saying “we proved we can win the voters who will decide the general election” despite his only win being American Samoa thus far.

Trump eagerly mocked Bloomberg and called him “the biggest loser”:

The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

He also made a point of mocking Elizabeth Warren for placing third in her home state of Massachusetts:

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

This past weekend Trump fired up the CPAC audience with his relentless mockery of the former mayor.

Trump also clearly couldn’t resist mocking Bloomberg’s weird pizza video:

Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself! pic.twitter.com/LsKLZNeZL9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

