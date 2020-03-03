comScore

Trump Revels in Bloomberg’s Super Tuesday Flameout: ‘$700 Million Washed Down the Drain’

By Josh FeldmanMar 3rd, 2020, 11:35 pm

President Donald Trump has mocked “Mini Mike” Bloomberg pretty much every primary election night in the past few weeks, and now that Bloomberg is on the ballot and racking up losses, Trump again mocked his campaign woes.

Bloomberg was more optimistic early in the night, saying “we proved we can win the voters who will decide the general election” despite his only win being American Samoa thus far.

Trump eagerly mocked Bloomberg and called him “the biggest loser”:

He also made a point of mocking Elizabeth Warren for placing third in her home state of Massachusetts:

This past weekend Trump fired up the CPAC audience with his relentless mockery of the former mayor.

Trump also clearly couldn’t resist mocking Bloomberg’s weird pizza video:

