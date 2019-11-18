President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday to lash out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But the president also signaled he is open to her demand he testify in the impeachment inquiry.

“Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION … ….that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

“She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!” he said.

Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

….that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

Pelosi invited Trump to testify in the House inquiry on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday.

“If he has information that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame, then we look forward to seeing it,” she said, adding that Trump “could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants, if he wants.” She said he could either appear publicly or answer questions in writing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]