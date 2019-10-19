comScore

Trump Scrapping Plans to Hold G-7 at His Resort Has Commentators Wondering Why: ‘Republican Backlash’

By Connor MannionOct 19th, 2019, 10:46 pm

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump abruptly scrapping plans to hold next year’s G-7 Summit at a resort he owns lit up Twitter with speculation and reports about why he cancelled.

Many reporters and commentators noted Trump saw some Republican backlash to the move to host the meeting of foreign leaders at the Trump National Doral Miami. Trump now says he will consider holding the summit at Camp David.


Others noted that the move severely undercuts Mick Mulvaney, as the primary reason for his wild press conference last week has been taken away by the president.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: