Trump Sends Ric Grenell to Conduct Foreign Policy as His ‘Envoy Ambassador’ to Kosovo-Serbia Border

Former President Donald Trump revealed via a statement sent Thursday morning that Ric Grenell is currently visiting the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight a peace agreement brokered under his administration.

“Today, my Envoy Ambassador Ric Grenell visited the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight this important agreement,” Trump wrote via his Save America PAC, revealing that he has an Envoy Ambassador, in what some may see as a naked play to stay relevant in the current political climate. Trump wrote:

The great people of Serbia and Kosovo have overcome tremendous obstacles in their pursuit of economic normalization. The agreements my administration brokered are historic and should not be abandoned, many lives are at stake. The region is too important and the people have waited too long for this work to be cast aside. Today, my Envoy Ambassador Ric Grenell visited the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight this important agreement. Just like we proved in the Middle East with the Abraham Accords, peace and economic normalization is possible, but it takes a sincere effort and unwavering leadership. Peace is possible, don’t give up—long term prosperity for those two nations is at stake!

Grenell served as the Acting Director of National Intelligence during Trump’s last year in the White House.

In September of 2020, Grenell addressed the White House Press Corps to discuss the peace agreement between Serbia and Kosovo after he was appointed special envoy for the talks by Trump but ended up going off on a tear against the media when one reporter asked about another subject.

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson started to ask about Grenell’s involvement in U.S. efforts to get other nations to decriminalize homosexuality. Grenell immediately responded, “Let me just talk about Kosovo and Serbia. I don’t know if you can find it on a map. But this is atrocious.”

Grenell continued to scold the press corps, to which Reuters’ Jeff Mason spoke up and said, “I don’t think any of us came here for a lecture about our questioning.”

The presentation of an “Envoy” engaging in foreign policy apart from the elected administration is certain to raise questions of national loyalty and stir up the sort of political media controversy that has become the lifeblood of the Trump campaign.

