Trump Staffers Tell CNN They Dread International Flights on Air Force One: ‘Like Being Held Captive’

With President Donald Trump en route to Japan, a new report looks at how current and former White House staffers have gone from looking forward to international travel on Air Force One to, well, dreading it.

CNN reports that some Trump staffers “described White House trips as grueling endeavors accompanied by long hours, but several privately said the flights overseas are easily the worst”:

Not always an eager traveler, Trump has complained in the past about the pace of his foreign travel or the accommodations arranged for him abroad. It’s his aides, however, who sometimes dread boarding Air Force One for a lengthy flight overseas, knowing full well the boss will make little use of the bed wedged into the nose of the plane. “It’s like being held captive,” one official said of traveling with the President on Air Force One.

And, as we’ve seen before, even while traveling Trump tweets as normal on the news of the day he sees.

CNN reports Trump “will spend hours reviewing cable news coverage” or goes through newspapers, and if there’s something that bothers him, “he’ll summon sleeping staffers to his office.”

When POTUS is abroad, he continues to keep an eye on the news, and apparently a problem arose concerning Fox News at one point:

A hotelier by trade, Trump has on more than one occasion berated staff for lodging he deemed inadequate, according to people familiar with the matter. After he discovered to his displeasure on an early foreign trip that his beloved Fox News was not available in his foreign hotel, the White House Communications Agency arranged for a streaming service that would allow him to keep up with his favorite programs.

