Trump Suggests ‘Majority’ of College Students Are Conservatives Who Support Him

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday during his Fox News’ town hall with Sean Hannity that the majority of college students in the U.S. were conservatives who supported him.

Asked by a member of the audience what action he would take “to protect free speech not only for upcoming conservatives but for everybody” on college campuses, Trump said, “First of all, many more conservatives on those college campuses than people understand. Many more. I would even say a majority.”

“People say, ‘Oh how can you say…’ We have a lot of support on college campuses,” Trump claimed. “You look at the work Charlie Kirk has done and others have done, such an incredible job, but we have tremendous, tremendous support.”

The former president went on:

But I will tell you that I passed something and signed something very strong, that if they do that, if they tell conservatives or anybody that you can’t speak on campus, no more government subsidy, no more government funds… It really changed it up, but as soon as I left they ended that. But it was really good. I mean you’d go to USC, which is, you know, a hotbed, and other places like that, and they were taking people and they were taking them gladly because they didn’t want to lose the subsidy. We give them tremendous amounts of money. I said no more government money to any school, any university or college that discriminates against anybody, not only conservatives, and it really solved a big problem.

Trump — who signed an executive order to protect free speech on college campuses in 2019 — concluded, “But as soon as I was gone that was ended. We’ll put that back on the first day.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com