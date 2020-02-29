Trump Tells Bloomberg to Exit 2020 Race After Biden Wins South Carolina

President Donald Trump said Mike Bloomberg should exit the 2020 race in a tweet following Joe Biden’s win in the South Carolina primary.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

He concluded with some strategic advice for Democrats: “After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away!”

Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign. After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

(To be clear, Bloomberg was not on the ballot in South Carolina.)

Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday night, his first win of the 2020 election cycle after losing the first three states of the primary contest. South Carolina has been cast as Biden’s chance for a comeback, and a commanding win in the state certainly bodes well (ish) for his campaign going into Super Tuesday. Bloomberg, as Trump’s surprisingly astute analysis points out, is poised to play a spoiler in the states that vote this Tuesday, threatening to gobble up a sizable portion of Biden’s much-needed support from moderate voters.

14 states — including California, Texas, and Massachusetts — will vote on Tuesday.

