Trump Whines About the Raid on His Lawyer, Rudy Giuliani: ‘So Unfair … I Don’t Know What They’re Looking For’

Former President Donald Trump believes the federal raid on his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is “so unfair.”

Appearing on the Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria Thursday, the former president — in response to a question from anchor Maria Bartiromo — sounded off about the search warrant executed on Giuliani’s apartment Wednesday.

“Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot,” Trump said. “He does these things — he just loves this country. And they raid his apartment?! It’s like, so unfair! And such a double standard like I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before. It’s very, very unfair.”

Trump went on to plead ignorance about what it is federal investigators are seeking.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for, what they’re doing,” Trump said. “They say it had to do with filings of various papers? Lobbying filings?”

According to The New York Times, the investigation into Giuliani centers on his dealings with Ukraine, and the question of whether he illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of that nation’s officials, as well as several oligarchs. The former mayor has admitted he asked Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on Trump’s political rival, President Joe Biden.

The Times reports that Wednesday’s raid sought to obtain communications between Giuliani and, among others, Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko about their efforts to uncover incriminating information about Biden.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

