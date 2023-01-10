Trump Wildly Speculates Biden Gave Classified Docs to China Before Adding Denial No One Asked For: ‘I Certainly Wouldn’t Do That’

Former President Donald Trump reacted predictably to news that lawyers for President Joe Biden found classified documents in his office from when he served as Vice President but offered a curious denial that no one asked for.

Monday afternoon, news broke that the National Archives had referred to the Justice Department a case involving alleged classified documents found from an office that came from his time as vice president.

CNN’s Evan Perez offered the following details of the breaking report to Jake Tapper:

These were documents the White House says that were found by the current president’s attorneys in November as they were closing out an office that the former vice president, Biden, of course, had set up an office with the University of Pennsylvania at the Penn Biden center here in Washington. They were closing out these offices when they found what they say were fewer than a dozen documents that were labeled as classified. Now, a number of these documents were also subject to the presidential records act, and according to the White House, these were now turned over to the National Archives, which has asked the Justice Department to look into it.

Many allies of Trump immediately pounced on this report in the context of the FBI search and seizure of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, a “raid” that came after months of back and forth with Trump and his legal team, who reportedly stonewalled any efforts to retrieve potentially sensitive material.

Trump reposted a number of claims on TruthSocial, but finally made his own point.

“Biden giving China Highly Classified Documents would be a bridge too far,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “I certainly wouldn’t do that. Not a good situation for our Country to be in!”

For those scoring at home, Trump reveals that he would NOT give “Highly Classified Documents” to China.

Of course, the retrieved documents from Biden’s offices immediately sparked somewhat predictable reactions from partisan opinion media — on both sides. That said, Trump’s docs are part of an ongoing criminal investigation, though the Biden docs, as ov now, have not.

