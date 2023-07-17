Trump’s Neo-Nazi Dinner Guest Delivers Horrifically Anti-Semitic Speech Endorsing Trump and Declaring ‘Holy War’

Neo-Nazi commentator Nick Fuentes let loose a hateful diatribe declaring “war” against Jewish people while appearing at an America First Foundation rally on Sunday.

An edited version of Fuentes’ remarks made it on to Twitter, and it included some of the more inflammatory remarks he made:

At last night's America First rally, founder Nick Fuentes called for a holy war against the Jews, promising that he and his followers would "make them die." Popular influencer @SNEAKO appeared on stage to support the movement, saying Fuentes will be future President of the USA. pic.twitter.com/SF8fganjTs — YOUTUBE.COM / VITO (@VitoComedy) July 17, 2023

The avowed white supremacist started with his many grievances with other right-wing figures before launching into his Christian nationalist spiel. He then began quoting lines from the Talmud, the Jewish holy book that is often taken out of context by white supremacists and anti-Semites:

“If a gentile hits a Jew, he must be killed. But when a Jew murders a gentile, there will be no death penalty.” … This is the last part, and this is my favorite part: “Jews may use lies to circumvent the gentiles.” … Do you think it might be a problem that the people that are running your banks, that are making the movies your children watch … Do you think it’s a problem that they believe all Christians must die? It’s a big problem. It’s a huge problem.

Fuentes went on to explain that Christian leaders need to be in higher offices, saying “We live in a Christian world, we need to have Christian leaders.” We went on for a while talking about why he no longer supports Kanye West for president (for disrespecting the cross by putting it “on his wife’s butt”), then invited right-wing influencer Sneako to the stage who told the crowd that Fuentes “is going to be the future President of the United States of America.” Fuentes then gave former President Donald Trump his endorsement for 2024 saying he wanted to see Trump take on the federal bureaucracy and “shut down all immigration.” He even said he’d “die for President Trump.”

And then at the end, things got fiery:

We’re in a holy war, and I will tell you this: Because we’re willing to die in the holy war, we will make them die in the holy war. And they will go down. We have God on our side, and they will go down with their Satanic master. They have no future in America. The enemies of Christ have no future in this world. Thank you. God bless you. Good night.

While inflammatory, it’s par for the course for Fuentes, who has said he’d like a “16-year-old bride” among other racist statements. But he’s well known for being a dinner guest of former President Donald Trump, who hosted Fuentes and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022. Both were condemned by the Republican National Committee for their racist and anti-Semitic statements — but, notably, not by Trump, who hosted the pair after announcing his second run for president. While Trump claimed ignorance of West’s views in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, West tweeted that the former president was “impressed” with Fuentes.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com