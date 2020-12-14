Stephen Miller Proposes Wacky Plan Involving ‘Alternate State Electors’ to Ensure Trump is Re-Elected

White House advisor Stephen Miller promised the hosts of Fox & Friends that some electors will vote for President Donald Trump — regardless of their state’s election results.

Backing Trump’s pledge that the election is “not over,” Miller claimed that the president’s team had “more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result.”

Miller revealed that in addition to the members of the Electoral College, “an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress.”

Miller explained that this will ensure that legal complaints from the Trump team are taken seriously and that if they win, the “alternate slate of electors” can be certified.

“The state legislatures in Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania — can do the same, and likewise, Congress has that opportunity as well, to do the right thing,” he added. “If you just cured three simple constitutional defects, Donald Trump is the winner of this election.”

Miller then spewed baseless voter fraud claims — insisting that there were hundreds of violations during the 2020 election.

Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy then asked if Miller was implying that electors in states that President-elect Joe Biden won would cast their votes for Trump anyway — noting that the president’s legal team has not had any luck so far.

“That’s right. You have an alternate slate of electors in a state like say Wisconsin or in a state like Georgia and we’ll make sure that those results are sent up side by side, to congress, so that we have the opportunity, every day between now and January 20, to say that slate of electors and the contested states is the slate that should be certified to uphold a fair and free election and an honest result,” Miller said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

