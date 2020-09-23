WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds News Conference

President Donald Trump is holding a news conference tonight at the White House.

The news conference comes in the wake of the news out of Louisville that in the killing of Breonna Taylor, only one of the three officers is being charged — with wanton endangerment.

Trump was asked earlier for his reaction to the decision. He said “I don’t know enough about it” and touted he’s done more for the Black community than any president except for Abraham Lincoln.

You can watch live above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]