WATCH LIVE: Trump Rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina

President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina at 11:45 a.m. Eastern on Monday.

Thousands of Trump supporters were recorded in line for the rally ahead of its scheduled time.

THOUSANDS of people are already lined up in Fayetteville for the @realDonaldTrump rally that starts HOURS from now. North Carolina is MAGA country. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gjwp0uB6eV — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) November 2, 2020

The event is part of Trump’s 14-rally blitz in the last few days before the election through seven states.

On Sunday, the president held rallies in Washington, MI; Dubuque, IA; Hickory, NC; Rome, GA; and Miami, FL.

On Monday, on top of his rally in Fayetteville, Trump is also holding rallies in Scranton, PA; Traverse City, MI; Kenosha, WI; and Grand Rapids, MI.

Watch live above via the Trump campaign.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]