WATCH LIVE: Trump Rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina

President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina at 11:45 a.m. Eastern on Monday.
Thousands of Trump supporters were recorded in line for the rally ahead of its scheduled time.
THOUSANDS of people are already lined up in Fayetteville for the @realDonaldTrump rally that starts HOURS from now.
North Carolina is MAGA country. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gjwp0uB6eV
— Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) November 2, 2020
The event is part of Trump’s 14-rally blitz in the last few days before the election through seven states.
On Sunday, the president held rallies in Washington, MI; Dubuque, IA; Hickory, NC; Rome, GA; and Miami, FL.
On Monday, on top of his rally in Fayetteville, Trump is also holding rallies in Scranton, PA; Traverse City, MI; Kenosha, WI; and Grand Rapids, MI.
Watch live above via the Trump campaign.
