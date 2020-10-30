President Donald Trump is set to hold 14 rallies in seven different states in the final three days of his campaign before Tuesday’s election.

On Sunday, Trump will reportedly hold rallies in Washington, MI; Dubuque, IA; Hickory, NC; Rome, GA; and Miami, FL.

On Monday, he will hold a further five rallies in Fayetteville, NC; Scranton, PA; Traverse City, MI; Kenosha, WI; and Grand Rapids, MI.

Grand Rapids, MI* *where he held final 2016 rally (to @maggieNYT‘s point about superstition) — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 30, 2020

On Halloween Saturday, Trump is zeroing in on the all-important Keystone State — holding four rallies in Pennsylvania including an 8 p.m. ET event in Reading, and a late night affair in Butler at 11 p.m. ET. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak at rallies in Flint and Detroit, MI with former President Barack Obama.

