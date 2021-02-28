Former President Donald Trump will give a speech at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) today, his first public event since his departure from the White House. The speech is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET:

Trump’s appearance will also be his first big event since Jan. 6, when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump’s supporters were fueled by his false claims that the election was corrupted by mass voter fraud, a claim that the former president has continued to push since the riot.

Trump is likely to use his speech to make the point that he remains the leader of the Republican Party, even after losing the presidency and being impeached for incitement of insurrection in the most bipartisan trial vote in U.S. history. There is a high probability Trump will use his speech to blast the policies of his successor, President Joe Biden, but on the whole, he will use it to reaffirm his grip on the GOP and their political future.

CPAC has been largely devoted to celebrating Trump’s continued influence on the conservative movement, and it comes after numerous polls showed that many Republicans would join a new political party if he were to make one. Fox News obtained an excerpt of Trump’s speech suggesting he doesn’t intend to make a third party right now. It says, “We are not starting new parties, and we will not be dividing our power and our strength. Instead we will be united and strong like never if before.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]