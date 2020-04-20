President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force are set to hold their next press briefing at 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday.

During Sunday’s press briefing, President Trump waved around a “very sophisticated” Q-tip from a coronavirus testing kit, and slammed global supply chains amid the pandemic, declaring, “We should make product in the United States… The supply chains sounds wonderful. But if one country has a problem, the whole chain is ruined. I ran partially on that and I ran strongly against China.”

President Trump also got into a heated argument with a CNN reporter after the reporter asked, “Can you explain why you come out here and you are reading clips and showing clips of praise for you and your administration? Is this really the time for self-congratulations?”

The president responded by calling the reporter “fake news,” and said, “You people are so pathetic at CNN.”

“Your ratings are so bad because you are pathetic. Your ratings are terrible,” he continued. “You have got to get back to real news.”

Watch above, via The White House.

