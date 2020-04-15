WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Wednesday White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force will be holding their next press briefing at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Tensions have been high during the briefings this week, as Trump has been constantly clashing with reporters and members of the media.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to leave unless Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem stopped talking, and on Monday, the president hijacked the press briefing to play a video attacking the media.

The president also announced on Tuesday that the United States would suspend funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) due to their mishandling of the pandemic. Several reporters pointed out that Trump similarly praised China’s response to the pandemic earlier this year.

Trump also fired shots at Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday, and claimed “nobody” knew what he was talking about when Fauci claimed testing capacity to reopen the country did not exist yet.

Watch the briefing live above, via the White House.

