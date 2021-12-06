WATCH: Trump Brags to Mark Levin He Stayed in Office Four Years Because He Fired James Comey

Did former President Donald Trump cop to obstructing justice? To closely quote the 45th president, that’s what many people are saying.

Trump sat for an interview with Fox News weekend host Mark Levin to discuss all the things that viewers of this show would want to hear about, including baseless claims of rigged elections and hyperbolic fearmongering of “Marxism” taking over the United States government via the Democratic party.

Levin introduced the idea of the “Russian collusion” narrative that created significant political friction during much of Trump’s time in office. Recent reports discuss that much of the source material that went into the now-infamous “Steele Dossier” was unreliable, which was perhaps even entirely created out of whole cloth, and as Levin suggests, was the work of Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“Hillary Clinton was behind most of this,” Levin summed up loosely that only an opinion host can get away with, presented without facts or evidence. “What do you want to say to Hillary Clinton?”

“I think it is disgraceful. I think I always knew it was a hoax,” Trump replied before explaining his experience in dealing with the Russian collusion narrative.

“Don’t forget, I fired Comey, had I not fired Comey you might not be talking about the beautiful book,” Trump said, suggesting that, had he not replaced the then-FBI Director James Comey with Christopher Wray, an investigation may have ended his four years in the White House.

“I fired Comey, that whole group, now that group is coming back again? I mean, it is not believable. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen. Shouldn’t be allowed to happen.”

Of course, if he had fired Comey to obstruct an investigation by the Department of Justice, it would by very definition be Obstruction of Justice and, arguably, an impeachable offense because it undermines the very checks and balances that make the US government function.

As for Russian interference in the election on behalf of Trump? There is more to the story than a specious Steele Dossier, which has long been considered extremely thin. The Senate Intel Committee report — which Republican Chair Richard Burr oversaw, also found that members of the Trump campaign worked with Russian intelligence to help him win the 2016 election.

Watch above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com