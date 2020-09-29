WATCH: White House Staffers Line Up to Cheer as Trump Leaves for Debate in ‘Made-for-TV Presidential Departure’

White House staffers lined up to cheer on President Donald Trump as he left for the debate on Tuesday — NBC News’ Geoff Bennett calling the moment a “made-for-TV presidential departure.”

Bennett took to Twitter to share a video of himself shouting a question at Trump while he was leaving the White House.

“Mr. President, who do you owe money to?” Bennett asked. “Don’t the American people deserve to know?”

The video also shows a crowd of people cheering on the president and waving flags as he left, which Bennett identified as White House staffers.

“An [unusual] occurrence for a presidential departure: Hundreds of White House staffers have gathered on the South Lawn, many holding flags, for Trump’s imminent departure for Cleveland for the debate,” Bennett added in a separate tweet.

The Washington Post’s Lori Montgomery also tweeted the crowd was made up of Trump staffers in a Twitter post, saying that the occurrence is “not normal.”

“Not normal,” Montgomery wrote. “Dozens of White House staffers taken away from their desks and lined up behind a rope to cheer and wave flags as the president departs.”

