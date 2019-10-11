comScore

‘Where Did That Anti-War Rhetoric Go?’: Trump Gets Called Out For Abandoning Kurds, Sending Troops to Saudi Arabia Instead

By Charlie NashOct 11th, 2019, 1:05 pm

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Political journalists and commentators called out President Donald Trump for sending 2,000 troops to Saudi Arabia Friday, just days after he pulled the U.S. military from Syria ahead of a military operation from Turkey, abandoning Kurdish allies.

“Just so I’m clear, we are going to end the endless wars by letting Turks kill Kurds and sending 2000 US soldiers to Saudi Arabia. Ok,” declared conservative commentator Erick Erickson

Many others weighed in as well:

Political commentator Tim Pool asked, “Where did all that anti-war rhetoric go Trump? You just tweeted about ending wasteful wars so why are we now sending 3000 troops to Saudi Arabia? It’s all the same bullshit every time,” while American Conservative Senior Editor Daniel Larison responded to the news with five angry face emojis.

Daily Beast national security reporter Spencer Ackerman and The Atlantic contributor Max Abrahms both pointed out that 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden cited U.S. military involvement in Saudi Arabia as the reason for his war against America.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), however, praised President Trump’s move as a “great decision.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: