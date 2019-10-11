Political journalists and commentators called out President Donald Trump for sending 2,000 troops to Saudi Arabia Friday, just days after he pulled the U.S. military from Syria ahead of a military operation from Turkey, abandoning Kurdish allies.

“Just so I’m clear, we are going to end the endless wars by letting Turks kill Kurds and sending 2000 US soldiers to Saudi Arabia. Ok,” declared conservative commentator Erick Erickson

Many others weighed in as well:

So we can’t spare troops to protect our allies in Syria but we’re sending 2,000 troops to Saudi Arabia? https://t.co/VXB3zZ20Jx — Lydia Moynihan (@LJMoynihan) October 11, 2019

So, 100 American troops moved out, um, around Syria (1,000 still there). 2,000 more sent to Saudi Arabia (joining the 500+ already there). But #NoMoreEndlessWar. Uh-huh. — RobGoblin (@RobGeorge) October 11, 2019

US foreign policy currently feels a bit like the hokey cokey…in, out, in, out, shake it all about. Pull out of Syria, go in harder to Saudi Arabia, reduce American involvement in foreign wars while deploying more troops abroad… https://t.co/Nb7mtoXRWD — Emma Burrows (@EJ_Burrows) October 11, 2019

Political commentator Tim Pool asked, “Where did all that anti-war rhetoric go Trump? You just tweeted about ending wasteful wars so why are we now sending 3000 troops to Saudi Arabia? It’s all the same bullshit every time,” while American Conservative Senior Editor Daniel Larison responded to the news with five angry face emojis.

Where did all that anti-war rhetoric go Trump? You just tweeted about ending wasteful wars so why are we now sending 3000 troops to Saudi Arabia? It’s all the same bullshit every time https://t.co/N7SdIURTh3 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 11, 2019

Daily Beast national security reporter Spencer Ackerman and The Atlantic contributor Max Abrahms both pointed out that 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden cited U.S. military involvement in Saudi Arabia as the reason for his war against America.

DOD makes it official: Two fighter squadrons, an air expeditionary wing, two Patriot batteries and a THAAD anti-missile system are deploying to Saudi Arabia. Fun fact: the presence of US military personnel in Saudi Arabia prompted Osama bin Laden’s 1996 declaration of war. https://t.co/lsNlohxYLf — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) October 11, 2019

I’m old enough to remember when Osama bin Laden said he did 9/11 because of the US military presence in Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/aoLOI4nEX4 — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) October 11, 2019

Where are the “they weren’t at Normandy with us” Trumpublicans to reject this move of troops to Saudi Arabia? I do NOT support moving more troops into Saudi Arabia. We have no treaty &they didn’t fight alongside us to stop ISIS.#ImpeachmentIsComing https://t.co/XbX7iwYSGB — Ethan Bearman (@EthanBearman) October 11, 2019

Just in: “U.S. military to send significantly more troops to Saudi Arabia” – @Reuters So we’ll get out of Syria, but at the same time go in to Saudi Arabia, got it https://t.co/CaMg3GEGZC — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 11, 2019

The United States does not have any kind of mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia that requires us to protect them. https://t.co/1aYkiJeqWc — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) October 11, 2019

Can someone photoshop a Trump tower into those Saudi Arabia tourism ads please. They come with their own torture floors for platinum members. https://t.co/glJgGKVFi5 — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) October 11, 2019

We’re pulling them out of Syria and putting them into Saudi Arabia, where they will start the slow loop over again https://t.co/kI6OZnM3wl — Mark of the Vampire Gongloff (@markgongloff) October 11, 2019

Pentagon just announced the deployment of two more fighter squadrons, one air expeditionary wing, two Patriot batteries and one THAAD unit to Saudi Arabia just now, moments before briefing with senior officials. Meanwhile, the Turkish operation in Syria continues. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 11, 2019

At the request of Putin and Erdoğan, American troops abandon the Kurds — one of our most steadfast allies. At the request of Mohammad bin Salman, who ordered the brutal murder and dismemberment of a reporter for an American journalist, troops head for Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/b7Mx5y7HBp — Bill Prady (@billprady) October 11, 2019

US troops ordered to abandon the Kurds in northern Syria. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia gets more US troops. https://t.co/YYOgFdqXLI — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) October 11, 2019

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), however, praised President Trump’s move as a “great decision.”

If Trump Administration decides to reinforce Saudi Arabia and provide additional capability – given the threats from Iran — it would be a great decision. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 11, 2019

