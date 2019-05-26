White House Spox to Fox Host: ‘It Would Be So Nice’ if Trump Had ‘Compliant Media’

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said he thinks media coverage of President Donald Trump is biased, and said “it would be so nice if we had a complicit compliant media.”

Gidley spoke with Fox News’ Howard Kurtz on MediaBuzz Sunday, who was speaking with Gidley about the coverage of Trump’s meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“A majority of journalists … mischaracterize [Trump’s] demeanor and take whatever [Pelosi] says, lock, stock and barrel,” Gidley said.

It would be so nice if we had a complicit, compliant media the way the Democrats do, but we don’t … that’s why the president takes everything to the American people directly,” Gidley said.

Earlier this week, Trump walked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders after Pelosi suggested that Trump holding back documents from Congress may amount to a “cover up.”

Gidley also took issue with journalists’ descriptions of the meeting, even disagreeing with Kurtz saying Trump “left abruptly.”

“Define abruptly,” Gidley said. “He gave his message and left the meeting, there was no time limit set beforehand.”

“The language [reporters] used and they say things like he was enraged or stormed out … those are editorialized words,” Gidley said.

Trump later held a press conference where Trump made multiple senior administration staffers attest to his “calm” during his meeting with Pelosi after she accused him of having a temper tantrum.

Gidley was one of the officials who vouched for Trump’s temperament, despite the fact that he did not actually attend the meeting with Pelosi.

