140 GOP House Members Expected to Challenge Electoral College Vote: CNN

At least 140 House Republicans are reportedly planning to vote against confirming the electoral votes that would verify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, according to CNN.

Despite no evidence of systemic voter fraud, two Republican members of the House told CNN that their colleagues will attempt to block the count of the Electoral College’s votes on Jan. 6, according to a report from Jake Tapper.

Although President Donald Trump has lost the election, and his House supporters have essentially no chance of changing the result, the motion will delay Biden’s confirmation by a couple of hours.

Trump and his colleagues and allies have spent almost two months working to overturn the election, making baseless claims of election fraud without any legal luck.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced his plans to object to the vote on Wednesday, likely sparking his fellow GOP House members to follow suit.

Both a House and Senate member need to object when Congress counts the votes, and while Hawley already announced his plans to protest, no senators have yet.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had reportedly warned fellow Republican senators not to attempt to challenge Biden’s victory, as he’s nervous the turmoil could lose the GOP Georgia’s two Senate seats.

Watch above, via CNN.

