Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff took advantage of an impromptu live interview with Fox News to condemn his opponent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) along with Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who is also running in the Senate runoff against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock.

Ossoff addressed the network’s audience directly after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy stopped him during a rally in Marietta, Georgia.

“Mr. Ossoff, we are, really quickly, we are live on Fox right now,” Doocy told the candidate before asking about what “relevant experience” he has to become one of Georgia’s next senators.

Ossoff addressed his career in journalism, which he said he spent “fighting injustice, exposing war crimes, and corruption.”

“Right now we have a crisis of corruption in American politics and since we are live on Fox let me take this opportunity to address directly the Fox audience,” he added. “We have two United States senators in Georgia who have blatantly used their offices to enrich themselves. This is beyond partisanship.”

Doocy later asked the candidate about accusations revolving around a children’s camp Warnock used to direct, as one former camper alleged that counselors thew urine on him and locked him outside overnight.

“Any concern that the allegations of wrongdoing against Reverend Warnock could possibly be a drag on the Democratic ticket next week?” the reporter asked.

“None whatsoever,” Ossoff responded. “Reverend Warnock addressed this issue a year ago and here’s the bottom line, Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a klansman. Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a klansman.”

Ossoff was referring to a picture of Loeffler posing with Chester Doles, a neo-Nazi who spent decades in the Ku Klux Klan and who marched at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

Watch above, via Fox News.

