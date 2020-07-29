It is not a normal cable news segment that mentions both demon sperm and demon sex several times in discussing a global pandemic. But then, 2020 is anything but a normal cable news year.

Anderson Cooper’s opening monologue proved both of those points on Wednesday, as he took President Donald Trump to task for stubbornly defending a Houston doctor/minister who both falsely touts hydroxychloroquine as a “cure” for Covid-19 and has regaled fans of her online ministry with claims of how witches and demons use astral projection to have intercourse with humans from afar.

“Once again, today, he did have plenty to say about this woman who he has praised for her public embrace of hydroxychloroquine,” Cooper noted, alluding to video of a woman doctor Trump twice retweeted in a late-night Twitter binge about the drug on Monday. “She is a doctor who also preaches about alien DNA and the sperm of demons.”

“When she’s not preaching about demon sperm and alien DNA, she’s part of a group of doctors talking about unproven and… potentially dangerous Covid treatments,” he added, before running footage of Trump fleeing Tuesday’s White House press briefing when confronted about for Immanuel’s reckless and baseless claims. “He would not or could not face questioning the support of this person he knows nothing about and today he made no mention of demon sex but like a man possessed, he was still praising her.”

Cooper then played a clip of Trump at a press gaggle on Wednesday, again simultaneously praising and disowning Immanuel.

“‘I’m impressed with her; he says, ‘I know nothing about her’ he says. It been 24 hours and if the president did want to know something about this person that he is now promoting on a global stage, he’s had plenty of time to Google her or have someone else do it and tell him about her and the demon sex and astral sex,” Cooper said, the sarcasm in his voice stiletto sharp. “Hard to imagine this president’s ears wouldn’t perk up with those topics. Clearly, what doesn’t interest him is medical studies and the action of the FDA removing authorization of the drugs she’s touting. What clearly doesn’t interest the president is scientists and guidelines on social distancing or wearing masks. Things that actually can save lives.”

After a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci reminding Americans that a preponderance of clinical trials have found no efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in treating the coronavirus, Cooper threw in one last shot at a White House on a day when the national death toll from the pandemic surpassed 150,000 and shows no signs of slowing down.

“Not effective. Doesn’t work. That bunch of people, by the way, they got an audience yesterday with Vice President [Mike] Pence,” Cooper explained about the group of doctors that Immanuel had appeared with outside the Supreme Court. “Yeah, the vice president met with them. Not sure if it was in person or they beamed in via astral projection, but there was a meeting. Don’t worry, though, it was part of the whole-of-government effort that the vice president always talks about under the ‘strong and decisive leadership’ as the vice president always says of a self-proclaimed wartime president who’s continuing his own metaphor makes no mention the 150,000 lives lost on the battlefield that he himself is absent from.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

