ABC’s Terry Moran Rips Biden Over Baby Formula Shortage: ‘The Buck Stops in the Oval Office’

ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran slammed President Joe Biden on Sunday over the baby formula shortage.

During This Week, host Martha Raddatz remarked, “The White House said they had been working on this for months and months but it didn’t appear that way since we got to such a crisis point.”

Moran did not hold back.

It sure doesn’t. And the baby formula issue is shocking to Americans, it’s shocking. The political ramifications of it are profound. this can’t be our country. where babies are at risk of dying. I mean, if this goes on for a few more weeks it’s possible we’ll lose somebody because of this.

The Biden administration knew about it in February. Whatever came afterwards, whatever the investigations determine, the buck stops in the Oval Office.

I don’t know why someone at the FDA didn’t call the chief of staff and say, ‘You know, we had to shut down this baby formula plant and because of the nature of the American economy and major American corporations where there’s just no wiggle room at all because efficiency, maximizing profits, man, you take one piece out and the system collapses.