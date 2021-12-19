Acosta Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Fox News’ Ingraham, Hannity Over Jan. 6 Texts: ‘Guys, You’ve Been Busted on Your Bullsh*t’

CNN’s Jim Acosta lambasted Fox News hosts on Saturday over text messages they sent former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 asking former President Donald Trump to address his supporters at the Capitol.

Acosta’s point of contention was not the content of the messages, but how the hosts covered Jan. 6 after they sent the texts, claiming they lied “to their viewers about what happened that day.”

Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram reported that all three hosts in question — Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade — stand by the text messages they sent urging de-escalation at the Capitol.

Ingraham has also strongly rebuked media coverage of her text exchange with Meadows, saying “Of course the regime media was trying to twist this message to try and tar me as a liar and hypocrite who privately sounded the alarm on January 6 but [publicly] downplayed it.”

On Tuesday, Ingraham reiterated Pergram’s reporting, saying that “both publicly and privately I said what I believe: that the Jan. 6 breach at the Capitol was a terrible thing. Crimes were committed.” She added, “Some people were unfairly hounded and persecuted, but it was not an insurrection. To say anything different is beyond dishonest and it ignores the facts of that day.”

Hannity also said earlier this week that he told Meadows “the exact same thing I was saying live on the radio at that time and on TV that night on Jan. 6 and well beyond Jan. 6,”

Acosta noted that other messages to Meadows were reviewed by the select House committee investigating Jan. 6, including a text forwarded by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) that said former Vice President Mike Pence should “call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.”

“He seems nervous,” Acosta said of Jordan’s demeanor during a Spectrum News interview over the summer.

“What’s even more disgusting is that Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, they’ve been caught red-handed acting like North Korean state television, lying to their viewers about what happened that day, covering up the misdeeds of a wannabe dictator, blaming Antifa sympathizers for January 6th, and downplaying the violence in the days that followed,” Acosta continued. “Guys, you’ve been busted on your bullshit, on your betrayal.”

Acosta went on to play clips of the hosts speaking about Jan. 6 after the fact, in which they claimed that the majority of protesters were peaceful.

Acosta did, however, go on to offer a bit of praise to Geraldo Rivera — a vocal critic of the events of Jan. 6 and Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge” special — for confronting Hannity over his texts and “plead[ing] with Hannity to come back to the real world.”

Geraldo to Sean Hannity: "I beg you, Sean, to remember the frame of mind you weren’t when you wrote that text on January 6. And when Laura did. And when Brian did. And when Don Jr. did!" Dan Bongino reacts by blasting Geraldo for "backstabbing" Trump. pic.twitter.com/YSPYfBwAf4 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 15, 2021

Watch above, via CNN

