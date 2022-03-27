Acosta Mocks Sen. Blackburn’s Post Confusing Constitution and Declaration of Independence: ‘Should’ve Deleted That Tweet 4 Score and 7 Years Ago’

CNN’s Jim Acosta mocked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Sunday for confusing the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution in a tweet on Wednesday, joking she should have deleted the post “four score and seven years ago.”

Acosta had displayed a montage of Republican lawmakers questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Sunday, which ended with Blackburn asking her to define what a woman is. Brown declined to answer, saying “I’m not a biologist.”

Acosta remarked that Blackburn “attempted to extol the virtues of American democracy last week, tweeting, ‘The Constitution grants us rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – not abortions.'”

“Problem is that phrase — life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — appears in the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution. Blackburn should know that.”

“She should’ve deleted that tweet four score and seven years ago, but last time we checked, it’s still up on her Twitter account,” Acosta added.

The Constitution grants us rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – not abortions. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 23, 2022

Indeed, the tweet is still up and Blackburn does not seem interested in taking it down. She responded to Breitbart reporter Sean Moran‘s argument that “the Declaration of Independence is the promise; the Constitution is the fulfillment,” tweeting “exactly.”

Exactly — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 24, 2022

