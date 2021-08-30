After Being Banned, Alex Berenson Claims to Tucker Carlson Twitter ‘Defamed’ Him

Alex Berenson joined Tucker Carlson on Monday night after being permanently suspended from Twitter.

Berenson was labeled “the pandemic’s wrongest man” in April for irresponsible commentary on coronavirus and the vaccines. Twitter banned him over a tweet he sent out about vaccine effectiveness.

Berenson actually claimed to Carlson it is “dangerous” for him to “be denied access” to Twitter “when I’m trying to get public health information out there.”

He is threatening legal action and claiming that Twitter “defamed” him by “saying my information is inaccurate.”

Carlson told him at one point, “I hope you sue the crap out of these totalitarians, I really do.”

At CPAC weeks ago, Berenson touted the fact that more people haven’t been vaccinated, which led to cheers from the audience. A few weeks ago he tweeted out a comparison between efforts to get more people vaccinated and Nazi concentration camps. The Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account responded by saying, “‘Arbeit macht frei’ became one of the icons of human hatred. Using it in a debate about vaccines that save human lives is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

