After Mysterious On-Air Phone Call, CNBC’s Jim Cramer Says Trump Admin Considering His Coronavirus Ideas

CNBC host and former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer announced that he thinks the federal government is considering some of his idea to combat economic uncertainty during the coronavirus crisis Thursday, after taking a mysterious “important call” live on air.

As Cramer was discussing ways for the U.S. government to help the market, his phone began to ring.

“I do have to take this call, one moment,” he said.

“Jim had to step away, an important call there I think that he wants to take that could be helpful,” commented CNBC market news analyst David Faber.

As Cramer took the phone call, Faber claimed, “We have seen the lead come from corporate America here, I think there’s no doubt about that. A lack of leadership from the federal government I think is fair to point out has been the case here.”

With the phone call finished, Cramer then butted in, “I think that’s about to change, David… I do believe they’ll enact some of the ideas I just talked about earlier.”

“I think that they will perhaps consider the idea that the federal government does not need to be paid during this period, so therefore the people, the working people, get paid and are protected,” he declared. “I think they’re debating the notion about whether they should have a trust fund, that they’re also debating the notion right now about whether the federal reserve should be able to guarantee credit lines. The treasury trust fund would indeed perhaps take advantage of the lower rates and make it so that people feel that their credit lines would be backed up.”

“I believe that these, that some of these plans that I mentioned are being debated right now,” Cramer continued.

Following the segment, CNBC wealth reporter Robert Frank tweeted, “The moment we may all remember, shows the power of @jimcramer and @CNBC – Jim calls for the federal government to back liquidity and credit. Instantly gets phone call on live TV, returns to say the White House is discussing his plan.”

The moment we may all remember, shows the power of @jimcramer and @CNBC – Jim calls for the federal government to back liquidity and credit. Instantly gets phone call on live TV, returns to say the White House is discussing his plan. pic.twitter.com/bs1u7h3Vfw — Robert Frank (@robtfrank) March 12, 2020

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]