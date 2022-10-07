Alan Dershowitz Claims DOJ Can Only ‘Credibly’ Indict Trump If They Also Indict Hunter Biden

Alan Dershowitz argued the Department of Justice needs to prosecute President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, if they want an indictment of Donald Trump to have credibility.

Trump is currently facing a mountain of legal woes, including accusations he mishandled classified documents. The investigation included the FBI raiding the former president’s Mar-a-Lago property. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and blasted the investigation and raid as politically motivated.

In a Newsmax appearance, Dershowitz theorized the latest news about potential charges against the current president’s son could be a strategic move to appear unbiased in indicting Trump.

“I’ll tell you the man who should be most interested in assuring that Biden does not get prosecuted, and it’s not Joe Biden, it’s Donald Trump,” the controversial lawyer told Newsman’s Greta Van Susteren on Thursday.

There is currently “sufficient evidence” to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making a false statement about a gun purchase, The Washington Post reported this week, citing sources “familiar” with a potential indictment against Biden. The sources claimed whether or not to charge Biden will come down to the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, David C. Weiss, chooses to move forward or not.

According to Dershowitz, Biden could be the smokescreen against accusations of being politically motivated coming from the former president and his supporters. This would mean Trump should root for no indictment of Biden so he can later claim political bias if he is indicted.

“Unless they indict Biden Jr., they will not credibly be able to indict Trump,” Dershowitz argued, but if they indict Biden Jr., [Merrick] Garland will be able to say, ‘look how fair we are. We didn’t go after Trump. We indicted the son of the president and we indicted the man who is going to be running against the president. Fair is fair.'”

