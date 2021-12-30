Alex Jones Claims He’ll ‘Dish All the Dirt’ on Trump in Retaliation for Promoting Vaccines

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claims that he has “dirt” on Donald Trump, and he’s going to release it all to damage the former president over his pro-Covid vaccine statements.

Trump has been drawing renewed media coverage lately between his admission of being triple-vaccinated and his vaccine efficacy defense during his interview with Candace Owens. This has been a source of dismay for some of Trump’s most hardcore supporters on the far right, and Jones recently denounced the former president by saying he’s “either completely ignorant” or “the most evil man who has ever lived.”

In his latest show, the InfoWars chief said “we all wish Trump would do the right thing,” but then he claimed to have “the inside baseball on Trump. He doesn’t know what’s going on.” After suggesting “we need to move on” from Trump, Jones suggested that he’ll get Trump’s attention if he decides to “dish all the dirt” he has on the ex-president.

“Maybe I should just dish all the dirt. You know what? I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour,” Jones said. “It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not! He’s not a bad guy, but he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

