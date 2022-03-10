Alisyn Camerota practically begged a member of Ukraine’s parliament to say the F-word on CNN, and he happily obliged her.

MP Alexey Goncharenko has made his rounds on American TV numerous times since Russia invaded his country two weeks ago.

The parliamentarian is known for wielding a rifle and for his candor with regard to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The defiant lawmaker joined Newsmax TV’s Eric Bolling on The Balance on Monday.

“What are your thoughts as a member of parliament?” Bolling asked Goncharenko, to which he responded, “I want to say some bad words.”

“Blank you, Putin, you know?” he said. “I don’t know how to say this is not to offend your viewers. I just want to say to Putin… what our soldiers told to his Russian military ship. I’m sorry, go fuck yourself with all this.”

Thursday, Goncharenko joined CNN Newsroom with hosts Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota.

Camerota noted her guest has been using colorful language on American TV.

“You have been using colorful language to tell Vladimir Putin what he can go do to himself,” she said. “I’m just wondering why you say that you will never surrender, why you are so confident and you don’t seem to be not worried, but I guess, cowed by what Vladimir Putin will do next.”

Goncharenko invoked words from the defenders of an island in the Black Sea on the first day of the war, and responded:

That’s our land. We will fight for our land. We don’t have any other option. And yes, our sea bodyguard, that was at the first day of the war, Russian warships came to a tiny island in Black Sea and demanded from them to surrender, and they said to them go fuck yourself. And that was their answer. And that is our answer to Putin. We are not going to surrender, that is our land. We are going to fight for our land. and we are sure that we will win.

Goncharenko said that causalities are mounting, and then made a plea for help from the West.

“We are not asking for boots on the ground,” he concluded. “We are not even asking for your pilots in our skies. We just ask to give us aircraft, air defense systems and we will do everything ourselves.”

Watch above, via CNN.

