Bill Taylor, the former top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine who testified in the impeachment inquiry, spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper today following the Senate’s acquittal vote this week.

In a preview this afternoon, Taylor said it bothered him to see people attacking Marie Yovanovitch and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. “Anyone unfairly attacked, it bothers me.”

He went so far as to call the attacks on Yovanovitch from Rudy Giuliani and others “unconscionable.”

Tapper brought up how Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s very public fuming at NPR was kicked off by a reporter asking him why he wasn’t speaking out in defense of Yovanovitch. So Tapper asked Taylor if it’s true that Pompeo has defended everyone on his team.

Taylor offered a it of a defense for Pompeo, saying the Secretary of State is “under pressure” and essentially between a rock and a hard place.

“I do believe he wants to support every member of the State Department, every employee. I do believe he wants to do that. I also believe he’s under some pressure from other parts of the government not to support some of the people in the State Department,” Taylor added.

As far as the impeachment process is concerned, Taylor said what he testified to was corroborated by other witnesses and that there’s no real “question about the facts of the case.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

