Amy Klobuchar Attacks Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren on Bill Maher Show

Minnesota Senator and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar took shots at Democratic primary rivals like Senators Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren during an interview with Bill Maher, in a possible preview of next week’s CNN debate.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Senator Klobuchar talked about needing a “viral moment” to catch fire in the primaries, and Maher said “I don’t know if those moments are so great, I mean, Kamala Harris had moments, and she’s not doing too good. You know?”

“You’re right,” Klobuchar said, and added “I think that moments work when they are, actually happen, that people don’t manufacture them.”

Klobuchar was referencing Harris’ exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden on the subject of busing. She then contrasted that moment with her own questioning of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who later had to apologize for asking Klobuchar if she had ever blacked out from drinking.

“I showed some grace under pressure, and I think that’s really important in a president,” Klobuchar said of the exchange.

Later in the interview, Maher asked Senator Klobuchar about Warren and Sanders.

“Obviously this is a fight between two wings of the party, which is almost every election. There is a center left wing, you are plenty liberal, you are plenty progressive, and then there’s a far left, which I think would be represented by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Are they too left? Is Elizabeth Warren too far left to get elected in a general election?” Maher asked.

“Again, I want to win big, and if someone is looking to kick 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in 4 years, then I’m not your candidate,” Klobuchar said. Both Warren and Sanders propose eliminating private insurance, but replacing it with a public system called “Medicare for All.”

“If you want to use a bunch of hard-working people’s money to send rich people’s kids to college, for free, then I’m not your candidate,” Klobuchar added, a reference to both candidates’ plans for higher education. Both plans would benefit wealthy families to varying degrees, as well as non-wealthy families.

“And just because people say ideas are bold doesn’t mean they are bold, they may be bad,” Klobuchar said.

But when Maher asked about Biden, Klobuchar pivoted to her own record of winning every race she has won, and talked up her ability to keep her home state of Minnesota blue in the general election.

On Tuesday, Klobuchar will face off against her Democratic rivals in a CNN debate.

Watch the full interview above, via HBO.

