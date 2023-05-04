And The Host Replacing Tucker Carlson Next Week Is…

Kayleigh McEnany will host the 8 p.m. hour of Fox News next week, Mediaite has learned.

The former White House press secretary under President Donald Trump turned Fox News host will become the third interim host of the timeslot, currently branded as Fox News Tonight, since Tucker Carlson’s stunning ouster from the top-rated network.

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade helmed the show the first week after Carlson was abruptly shown the door. Lawrence Jones, the host of the weekend program Cross Country, took over for the second week. Viewership has gone as one might predict with such a shocking change in programming.

McEnany co-hosts Fox’s midday opinion program Outnumbered, which often boasts better ratings than network talk show competition, including GMA3 and Today w/ Hoda & Jenna.

McEnany found herself embroiled in the headlines recently when Trump took an apparent jab at her over her support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. She will now have five hours in the 8 p.m. slot next week to clarify her political position within the Republican Party.

