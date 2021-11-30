Here’s the Only Time a CNN Host Talked About Chris Cuomo On-Air the Day the Network Suspended Him

CNN suspended host Chris Cuomo indefinitely on Tuesday after it was revealed that the extent to which he had tried to help his embattled brother was larger than previously thought. Earlier this year, numerous women accused then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) of sexual misconduct. In some cases, he sought to use “sources” to dig up dirt on some of his brother’s accusers.

During Anderson Cooper 360 on Tuesday night, Anderson Cooper became the first CNN on-air personality to address the decision to suspend his Cuomo. Cooper did so immediately after ending a segment featuring CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who was on leave from the network for eight months after he was seen masturbating on a Zoom call for his other employer, The New Yorker, which fired him.

“Some news now about this network,” Cooper began. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Prime Time. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations. Here’s a statement released tonight from a CNN spokesperson.”

Cooper then read the statement CNN had released earlier. It stated,

The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.

Cooper concluded by saying, “The second hour of 360 is right after the break.”

As of 11pm ET on Tuesday, no other CNN personalities had addressed Cuomo’s suspension on-air.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com