Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joined Laura Ingraham on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing fallout surrounding controversial remarks she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“Look, Laura, I called to speak with her directly about me reflecting on my comments about her,” Boebert began.

“I made a public statement. But she didn’t want to hear what I had to say,” Boebert said of a call Monday between the two congresswomen. It ended with Omar hanging up and releasing a statement that claimed Boebert did not apologize and doubled down on her rhetoric.

Boebert is facing criticism for anti-Muslim comments she made directed at Omar, who is calling for House leadership to take action against Boebert.

“Omar and the left don’t want an apology. They want public humiliation,” Boebert continued. “They want to cancel me and that is not going to happen.”

Ingraham jumped in, saying, “So you’re young. You just arrived in Washington. But they’re going to come after you because they think you’re a threat. You’re an America-first conservative.”

She added, “They don’t like you. You’ll never win accolades from the elites. They hate you.”

“You can’t give them a bat to hit you over the head,” Ingraham continued, “which you did with those comments. Do you recognize that?”

Boebert responded saying that she understood her mistake and believed that her statement reflected that. The two then discussed Omar revealing death threats she had received in the wake of Boebert’s comments.

“Even Omar brought up a man that was calling with death threats,” Boebert noted.

She continued:

I believe that that man needs to be found by Capitol police and held accountable just like the men that have called with death threats against my family, against my staff, my restaurant, all in the past few days. They need to be found and held accountable. You know how that will happen? By our brave law enforcement officers that I fully support and who Ilhan has disparaged and worked to defund. I certainly do not criticize anyone’s religion or faith. That is exactly why I released my statement.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com