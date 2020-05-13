CNN’s Anderson Cooper was stunned tonight by reporting from Jim Acosta that President Donald Trump and White House officials are questioning whether the coronavirus death toll is too high.

Acosta reported tonight, “We found not just the president questioning these numbers, but senior officials inside the White House, inside the administration, are questioning whether or not that overall coronavirus death toll for the United States is accurate. Essentially whether or not that number is too high. They feel like the number may be overcounted at this point.”

“One reason why they’re concerned it’s too high, according to a senior administration official, the grim death toll obviously guides their policy. They can’t be in as much of a hurry to reopen these states and schools and all other facets of daily life if those numbers are weighing down those decisions,” he added.

Dr. Anthony Fauci directly said during his Senate testimony Tuesday that the death toll is likely undercounted.

Cooper responded to Acosta’s report saying, “I mean, I can’t think of anything more offensive to a family than to have the death of their loved one — the reason for the death of their loved one, you know, rewritten by the White House or the administration in order for whatever political purpose that may be. It just seems really just — it’s so fundamentally wrong to do that.”

