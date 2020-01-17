MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell aired an old clip of President Donald Trump calling his new legal team hire Ken Starr a “lunatic,” a “disaster,” and “terrible,” on Friday.

President Trump made the comments on The Today Show in 1999 during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Starr, at the time, headed an investigation into the Clinton administration which resulted in the president’s impeachment.

“I think Ken Starr is a lunatic. I really think that Ken Starr is a disaster,” President Trump declared in the clip. “I hated the way the president handled it, it was a long and terrible process. I really think that Ken Starr was terrible.”

New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker responded to the clip live on MSNBC, noting, “Everybody used to be on different sides. Remember, President Trump used to be a Democrat before he was a Republican, and then he was Reform Party… So, everybody has kind of flipped sides.”

“I mean it’s really remarkable to have this Flashback Friday. Some of the same characters, though in different roles in effect. And you’ve seen it on a number of occasions. Two of the managers that were selected this week to prosecute the case against President Trump were Zoe Lofgren and Jerry Nadler, who were two of President Clinton’s biggest defenders against impeachment twenty-one years ago,” Baker continued. “Lindsey Graham… one of the managers twenty-one years ago prosecuting President Clinton on the floor of the Senate, today of course is President Trump’s most vocal defender. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Minority Leader, today accusing President Trump, was one of the senators who voted against twenty-one years ago. So it’s just a remarkable set of head-spinning developments here.”

It was reported on Friday that Starr and Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz were expected to join President Trump’s legal team.

Watch above via MSNBC.

