2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang appeared on CNN Saturday and escalated his dispute with MSNBC, demanding an apology from the network for frequently leaving him out of graphics.

“I’d be remiss if I did not mention you were also invited on MSNBC this weekend and you turned that down and instead took to Twitter to slam the network, a decision that could be seen as risky during a Democratic primary,” CNN Newsroom anchor Ana Cabrera noted.

“Americans tuned in to the debate earlier this week and they saw I got called on less than any other candidate–including candidates I am polling higher than–and the questions I did get had virtually nothing to do with the core ideas of my campaign,” Yang responded, saying MSNBC has also “omitted me from over a dozen fundraising and polling graphics.”

“I’m not the kind of guy who takes offense easily but at this point you have to call it like you see it,” he said.

Cabrera asked why he doesn’t think he’s getting fair coverage.

“It’s a bit of a mystery to me, Ana,” Yang said. “I hope that when they come clean and acknowledge that they have been suppressing and ignoring me and my campaign for months maybe they’ll actually share with us what the rationale is.”

Yang also again praised CNN for the debates it moderated, saying he was asked questions that were important to his campaign platform in the CNN debates.

“I said to Wolf Blitzer just yesterday I missed having you all moderate the debate, Yang said. “You called it right up the middle, you gave us substantive questions and we had real conversations and exchanges about automation and the 21st century economy. Really full credit to CNN for your professionalism and journalistic integrity.”

